TheCommunityCouncil.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
The Crockett Community Council
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
The Tracy Community Coordinating Council
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
The Community Action Council, Inc.
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
|
The Seven Trees Community Council
|San Jose, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
The Community Cardovascular Council Inc
(912) 232-6624
|Savannah, GA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: James C. Metts , Colette Chastigna
|
The Western Communities Council Inc
|Wellington, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
The Watts Community Action Council
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
The Canyon Hills Community Council
|Anaheim, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Karyn Schonherz
|
The Community Technology Policy Council
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Gena Arlene Lew
|
The Dehesa Valley Community Council
|El Cajon, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Lory Walls , Lorraine Walls