TheatreLibrary.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Theatre Arts Video Library
(760) 632-6355
|Encinitas, CA
|
Industry:
Motion Picture/Video Production Theatrical Producers/Services Motion Picture Services
Officers: Ronald Ranson
|
Repertory Library Theatre, Inc.
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Roy Vann Helms , James R. Gates and 1 other Joanne I. Marsic
|
The Library Theatre
(205) 444-7818
|Birmingham, AL
|
Industry:
Theatrical Producers and Services
Officers: Linda Andrews , Vickie Shill and 8 others Matina Johnson , Dennis Nichols , Danny Dorroh , Garry Thomas , Josh Bain , Bob Doonan , Phil Teague , Brian Skelton
|
Struthers Library Theatre
(814) 723-7231
|Warren, PA
|
Industry:
Nonprofit Trust Management
Officers: Marcy O'Brien , Maurice Cashman and 1 other Barb Crowley
|
Hampden-Booth Theatre Library
(212) 228-1861
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Library
Officers: Raymond Wemmlinger
|
The Living Library Theatre
|Santa Monica, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Janet Farley Cathcart
|
Equity Library Theatre West, Inc.
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation