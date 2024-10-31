TheatreVictoria.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Victoria Theatre
|Dayton, OH
|
Industry:
Theatrical Producers/Services
Officers: Ken Neufeld
|
The Victoria Theatre
|Blossburg, PA
|
Industry:
Motion Picture Theater, Except Drive-In
Officers: Thomas McNamara
|
Victoria Ballet Theatre Inc
(361) 575-2313
|Victoria, TX
|
Industry:
Theatrical Producers/Services
Officers: Cheryl Guthrie , James Johnson and 2 others Jim Busby , Heather Fajkus
|
Victoria Theatre Dayton
|Dayton, OH
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Victoria Theatre Co. Inc.
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Victoria Community Theatre
(361) 576-6277
|Victoria, TX
|
Industry:
Theatrical Producers/Services
Officers: Roger Welder , Omar Rachid and 5 others Susan Wallis , Scott K. Mohon , Keith E. Henke , Julie Zimmerman , Michael Teer
|
Victoria Civic Theatre, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Victoria Ballet Theatre
|Victoria, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: James W. Busby , Angele Dubose and 8 others Kristie Dicken , Renee Bordovsky , Pam Slaughter , Carole Wallace , Lori Burris , Timothy M. Hornback , Vanessa Heinold , Chelsea Slaughter
|
Victoria Community Theatre, Inc.
|Victoria, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Leanne Welder , Honey Shelton and 7 others Karen Locher , Jack Whitmire , Donna Cole , Elaine Brown , Charla Borchers-Leon , Donna Roberts , Sara Dotter
|
Victoria Hall Theatre Foundation Inc
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association