UlsterCarpet.com

$2,888 USD

UlsterCarpet.com: A domain name that connects you to the rich heritage of Ulster and carpets. Elevate your business with this memorable, unique address.

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands

  • 205,712

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About UlsterCarpet.com

    The Ulster region is known for its long-standing carpet industry. UlsterCarpet.com brings you closer to this history, establishing a strong brand association. Use it as a base for your carpet business or related services.

    This domain name has the potential to attract clients searching for authentic Ulster carpets or similar products and services. It's an investment in your online presence and business growth.

    Why UlsterCarpet.com?

    Having a domain like UlsterCarpet.com can significantly enhance organic traffic by aligning with relevant search queries. This can lead to increased brand recognition and customer trust.

    A memorable and meaningful domain name is crucial for establishing a strong brand identity. It sets your business apart, fostering loyalty among customers and potential clients.

    Marketability of UlsterCarpet.com

    With UlsterCarpet.com, you can differentiate yourself from competitors in search engine results, potentially securing more targeted traffic. Use it to create a unique and engaging digital brand story.

    In non-digital media, this domain name can serve as a powerful marketing tool for offline campaigns or events. Leverage its unique value to attract new potential customers and convert them into sales.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UlsterCarpet.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Ulster Carpets
    		Los Angeles, CA Industry: Ret Floor Covering
    Officers: John Nagler , William Harris
    Ulster Carpet Mill Inc
    (845) 680-9500     		Tappan, NY Industry: Whol Carpets
    Officers: Paul Byrne , Phillip Brandt
    Ulster Carpet Mills Inc.
    		Charlotte, NC Industry: Whol Homefurnishings
    Ulster Carpet Mills Inc
    		Deerfield, IL Industry: Whol Homefurnishings
    Officers: Katie L. Gross
    Ulster Carpet Mill Inc
    (773) 868-1594     		Chicago, IL Industry: Whol Homefurnishings
    Officers: Katie Gross
    Ulster Carpet Mill Inc
    (214) 443-7900     		Dallas, TX Industry: Whol Carpets
    Officers: Tracy Herrin
    Ulster Carpet Mill Inc
    (702) 696-0250     		Las Vegas, NV Industry: Whol Carpets
    Officers: Patricia Lehmann
    Ulster Carpet Mill Inc
    (770) 514-0707     		Marietta, GA Industry: Whol Homefurnishings
    Officers: Richard Wilson , Julia Wallington and 4 others Richard Woolf , John Louw , David Ascheson , Nicholas Coburn
    Ulster Carpet Mills (North America)
    		Atlanta, GA Filed: Foreign Corporation
    Officers: Richard J. Wilson , John S. Louw
    Ulster Carpet Mills (North America) Inc.
    		Marietta, GA Filed: Foreign for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Johannes S. Louw , Richard J. Wilson and 1 other John S. Louw