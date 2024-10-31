UnAmigo.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Un Peso Amigo , Inc
|Orem, UT
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Korrije Un Amigo Inc.
|Greenacres, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Carmen Delgado
|
Ayuda Un Amigo Inc.
|Greenacres, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Carmen Delgado , Milena Delgado and 6 others Jisnely Guzman , Abda Bernardino , Floricelda Ramirez , Madelin Silbeberg , Gaudi Uceta , Magdalena Uceta
|
Rescatando Un Amigo Inc
|Saint Cloud, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Arnaldo Deida Roman , Anniebel Perez
|
Korrije Un Amigo Inc.
|Greenacres, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Carmen E. Delgado , Milena Delgado and 3 others Mercedes Castillo , Carmen Lara , Ricardo Silberberg
|
Risa A Impartiendo Un Amigo
|Kissimmee, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Jose Moreno
|
Fundacion Un Million De Amigos
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Marco Rico , Daniel Rico and 1 other Luis De La Garza
|
Un Millon De Amigos Healthy Products LLC
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Alfonzo H. Zapata , Francisco J. Olguin
|
Un Mundo De Amigos Education Foundation
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Child Day Care Services
Officers: Laurie Peterson , Laurie Petersen