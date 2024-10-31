UnaNueva.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Ministerio Una Nueva Esperanza
|Oakdale, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jose Rolando Quinteros
|
Una Nueva Generacion, Inc
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Olga Diaz , Rolando Diaz and 2 others Sandra R. Aguilar , Sergio E. Aguilar
|
Ministerio Una Nueva Esperanza
|Oakland, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Jose Quinteros
|
Una Nueva Esperanza, Inc.
|Gilroy, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Doug Kuerschner
|
Esperanza Una Nueva Inc
|Gilroy, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Una Nueva Vida
|Elmhurst, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Margarita Espinoza
|
Una Nueva Esperanza
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Business Association
Officers: Amelio Alvarie
|
Una Nueva Vida Counseling
|Albuquerque, NM
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Archie Grine
|
Ministero Misionero Una Nueva
|Deltona, FL
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Manuel Ramirez
|
Iglesia Una Nueva Resolucion Inc.
|Casselberry, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Jose Mercado , Raquel G. Mercado and 1 other Victor M. Mercado