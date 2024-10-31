UncleJon.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Uncle John
|Villa Park, IL
|
Industry:
Ret Mail-Order House
Officers: Wanda Allyn
|
Uncle John Corporation
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jose Navarro , Alina Navarro
|
Uncle John Diner
|Cohoes, NY
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Uncle John Traveling Partys
|Berkeley Heights, NJ
|
Industry:
Entertainer/Entertainment Group
Officers: John Slevens
|
John Uncle Records
(712) 277-3922
|Sioux City, IA
|
Industry:
Ret Records/Cd's/Tapes Ret Family Clothing
Officers: Ben Hunnel
|
Uncle John Productions LLC
|North Hollywood, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Entertainment
Officers: Angela Landis
|
John Uncle Productions
|Wayne, PA
|
Industry:
Motion Picture/Tape Distribution
Officers: John Carney
|
John S Uncle Grill
|Watervliet, NY
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Jcu Uncle John Inc.
|Buffalo, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Uncle Jon LLC
|Dallas, GA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Jonathan Tucker