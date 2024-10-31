UnderwaterSociety.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Colorado Underwater Photographic Society
|Louisville, CO
|
Industry:
Photo Portrait Studio
Officers: Loren Laureti
|
Underwater Picnic Society, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Ernie Coleman , Bob Flynn and 3 others Jesse Keeton , John Simon , John W. Hoft
|
Society for Underwater Technology
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Christopher Lindsey
|
Society for Underwater Technology
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Christopher Lindsey-Curran , Ray Fleming and 2 others Donald Schlater , Jan Van Smirren
|
Underwater Photographic Society
|Redondo Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Photo Portrait Studio
Officers: Bill P. Van Antwerp , Randall Harwood and 1 other Kelly Bracken
|
Underwater Photographic Society
|Culver City, CA
|
Industry:
Photo Portrait Studio
Officers: Randall Harwood
|
International Underwater Society, Inc.
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
|
Underwater Society Convention Foundation
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Underwater Society of America
(650) 583-8492
|South San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: Carol Rose
|
Houston Underwater Photographic Society
|Brenham, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Henry Ragland , Dennis Deavenport and 4 others Tammy Allyn , Tom P. Collier , Jim Mensay , David Lenderman