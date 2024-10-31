UnionHealthService.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Union Health Services, Inc.
|Oakland, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Union Health Service
|Oak Park, IL
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Building Operator
Officers: Richard S. Izewski , Mary B. Obeso and 5 others Arthur Curtis , Daniel Kruss , Manjit K. Marwah , Albena Slavtcheva Savo , Albena Savova
|
Union Health Services, Inc.
|Indian Shores, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Robert G. Price , Jack L. Balentine
|
Union Health Service
|East Glacier Park, MT
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Kerry Nickou
|
Union Hospital Health Services
|Rising Sun, MD
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Bill Johnson , Laurie Buyer
|
Union Health Service Inc
(312) 423-4200
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: W. Joe Garrett , Ira B. Kornblatt and 8 others Rada I. Ivanov , Ken R. Richards , Dennis J. Mess , Agnieszka Brukasz , Vijay K. Maker , Larry A. Auerbach , Charanjeet S. Ray , Richard S. Izewski
|
Health Services Credit Union
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services Health Practitioner's Office Federal Credit Union
|
Union Health Service
|Norridge, IL
|
Industry:
Hospital/Medical Service Plan Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Ramona Zak , Lee Geiser
|
Health Services Credit Union (Inc)
(904) 391-1420
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Industry:
Credit Union
Officers: Shanaz Abadi , Joop Bandenber
|
Health Services Credit Union (Inc)
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Industry:
Credit Union
Officers: Maury Pelver , Karen Jones and 1 other Brian Branch