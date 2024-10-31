UnionInsuranceCompany.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Union Security Insurance Company
(651) 361-4000
|West Des Moines, IA
|
Industry:
Accident/Health Insurance Carrier Hospital/Medical Service Plan
Officers: Katherine L. Greenzang , Joseph A. Sevcik and 6 others J. Clayton , Michael Leochner , S. Craig Lemasters , Donn Veum , Kerry J. Clayton , Robert B. Pollock
|
Union Security Insurance Company
(918) 749-4459
|Tulsa, OK
|
Industry:
Accident/Health Insurance Carrier
Officers: Morris Kurtz
|
Union Life Insurance Company
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
|
Union Insurance Company
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Arthur P. Morrill , George Foster
|
Union Life Insurance Company
|Little Rock, AR
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: John C. Hickman , Sims J. Bryan and 4 others Rex J. Thompson , Jack T. Stephens , Tom D. Sanders , Clyde L. Scott
|
Union Security Insurance Company
(303) 796-7990
|Greenwood Village, CO
|
Industry:
Accident/Health Insurance Carrier
Officers: David Chuchill
|
Union Central Insurance Company
|Dearborn, MI
|
Industry:
Insurance Carrier
Officers: Ron Giardini
|
Union Security Insurance Company
(610) 660-8070
|Bala Cynwyd, PA
|
Industry:
Accident/Health Insurance Carrier
|
Union Security Insurance Company
(973) 775-3125
|Parsippany, NJ
|
Industry:
Life Accident and Health Insurance
Officers: Debbie Barry
|
Union American Insurance Company
|Miami, FL
|
Industry:
Fire/Casualty Insurance Carrier
Officers: Ed Torgas , John Soto and 6 others Annette Alvarez , Robert J. Young , Gustavo Fernandez , Jose Alvarez , Marlen Gonzalez , Perry Cone