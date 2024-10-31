UnionPlastics.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Union Plastics of California
|Temple City, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Douglas P. Stephen
|
Union Plastics Inc
(787) 841-0991
|Ponce, PR
|
Industry:
Bags: Plastic, Laminated, and Coated, Nsk
Officers: Alberto D. Moral , Maria B. Aranda
|
Pacific Union Plastic, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Charles Song
|
Union Square Plastic Surgery
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Robert A. Harvey
|
Brothers Union Plastics, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Charles Song
|
Union Plastics, Inc.
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Enrique Lozano Figueroa
|
Union Plastics, Inc.
|San Ysidro, CA
|
Union Plastics Corporation
|Kearny, NJ
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
|
Union Plastic & Metal
|McAllen, TX
|
Industry:
Mfg Plastic Products
Officers: Jaime Rodriguez , Kin So
|
Union Plastics Company
(704) 624-2112
|Marshville, NC
|
Industry:
Mfg Plastic Tubing
Officers: Carroll H. Osborn , Sandra Osborn