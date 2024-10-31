UniqueLounge.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Uniques Lounge
|Durham, NC
|
Industry:
Drinking Place
|
Unique Lounge
(716) 893-5057
|Buffalo, NY
|
Industry:
Drinking Place
|
Unique Teknique Barber Lounge
|Durham, NC
|
Industry:
Barber Shop
|
Unique Beauty Lounge
|Albany, GA
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Margie Boyd
|
Unique Lounge and Billiards
|Staten Island, NY
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services Drinking Place
Officers: Joseph Dangelo
|
Unique Grooming Barber Lounge
|Montgomery, AL
|
Industry:
Drinking Place
|
Unique Hair Lounge, Inc.
(407) 859-7702
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Beauty Shop
Officers: Ana De Los Santos , William McClelland
|
Unique Bar & Lounge
(318) 448-0555
|Alexandria, LA
|
Industry:
Drinking Place
Officers: Timothy Boreelon
|
Unique Beauty Lounge Salon
|Albany, GA
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Margie Ford
|
R L Smith Unique Restaurant & Lounge Inc.
|Boynton Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Robert L. Smith