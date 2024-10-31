Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UniqueRenovation.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Unique Renovations
|Billings, MT
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Chuck Bratsky
|
Unique Renovations
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: James Himber
|
Unique Renovations
|Worthington, OH
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
|
Unique Renovations
(503) 591-0108
|Beaverton, OR
|
Industry:
Industrial Building Construction
Officers: Brian R. Taggart
|
Unique Renovations
|Carlsbad, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Unique Renovations
|Mount Carmel, TN
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Unique Renovations
|Kenner, LA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Unique Tile & Renovations LLC
|Bel Air, MD
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Martin Christensen
|
Unique Renovations & Remodeling Inc.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Rafael I. Perez , Alejandro S. Victorero
|
Unique Renovations, LLC
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: William T. Wootton