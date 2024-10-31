Your price with special offer:
The UnitedCancer.com domain stands out as a symbol of unity and collective effort in the fight against cancer. Its clear meaning immediately conveys the intention of any business or organization operating within this industry. By owning this domain, you align yourself with a cause that touches millions worldwide, establishing instant credibility.
With UnitedCancer.com, you can create a compelling online presence for your cancer-related services, research institute, support group, or fundraising platform. This domain is also ideal for healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and diagnostic laboratories aiming to reach and assist those in need.
UnitedCancer.com can significantly help your business grow by attracting organic traffic through its clear and meaningful nature. It is a powerful tool for search engine optimization, making it easier for potential customers to find you when they search for cancer-related keywords.
A domain such as UnitedCancer.com plays a crucial role in building your brand and fostering customer trust and loyalty. By using a domain that directly relates to your cause, you create an immediate connection with those who are searching for the services or information you provide.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UnitedCancer.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Cancer Survivors Unite
|Croydon, PA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
United Breast Cancer Foundation
|Huntington Station, NY
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Uniting Against Lung Cancer
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: John Heymach
|
Southeast Cancer Unit, Inc
(912) 287-9008
|Waycross, GA
|
Industry:
Specialty Hospital
Officers: Anna W. Frazier
|
United Cancer Front
|Santa Monica, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Lilly Tartikoff
|
United Cancer Research Institute
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Industry:
Commercial Nonphysical Research
Officers: Laszlo Csatary
|
Dickenson County Cancer Unit
|Iron Mountain, MI
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Jean Pirlot
|
United Cancer Assistance Network
|Poplar Bluff, MO
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: Lois Bevill
|
United Breast Cancer Foundation
|Annapolis, MD
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Mary Heim
|
United Cancer Advocacy Actn
|Thousand Oaks, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments