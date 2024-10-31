UnitedCommunityHealthCenter.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
United Community Health Center
|Vail, AZ
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Dianna Gonzales
|
United Community Health Center Inc
|Storm Lake, IA
|
Industry:
Community Health Clinic
Officers: Maria Ramos , Bill Kruse and 6 others Carla McFarland , Michael Andrew Dehner , Linda McClintock , Diane C. Yang , Brad Meyer , Kylie J. Hildreth
|
United Community Health Center-Maria Auxiliadora, Inc.
(520) 398-2621
|Arivaca, AZ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: David Massanari , Donald R. Smith and 2 others Dianna Gonzales , Ninette Nusbaum
|
United Community Health Center-Maria Auxiliadora, Inc.
(520) 822-2335
|Tucson, AZ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Charlene A. Gundry , Rodolfo Jimenez and 7 others Dianna Gonzales , Cesar Allen , David Grimm , Donald Smith , Maria J. Bustamante , Kim Burton , Ashley Holton
|
United Community Health Center-Maria Auxiliadora, Inc.
|Vail, AZ
|
Industry:
Health and Allied Services, Nec, Nsk
Officers: Elizabeth Ruiz
|
United Community Health Center-Maria Auxiliadora, Inc.
|Green Valley, AZ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
|
United Community Health Center-Maria Auxiliadora, Inc.
(520) 625-4401
|Green Valley, AZ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Thomas Woodworth , Thomas F. Purdon and 8 others Donald Robert Smith , Brian Reasoner , Gregory B. Bechill , Molly Alcaraz , Bettina Lopez Cardenas , Rodolfo Jimenez , Tarin Bynum Neal , Norali Velez
|
United Community Health Center at Presidio Pointe
|Green Valley, AZ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: David Massanari , Dianna Gonzalez and 3 others Steven Maron , Dianna Gonzales , Dick Hansen
|
United Community Health Center at Sahuarita Heights
|Sahuarita, AZ
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
United Community Health Center-Maria Auxiliadora, Inc.
(520) 407-5900
|Green Valley, AZ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Tarin Bynum Neal , Brian Reasoner and 8 others William Praust , Tim Hooker , James L. Derickson , Maria J. Bustamante , Michael T. Amman , Jacqueline Gomez , Donald Smith , Elizabeth M. Jordan