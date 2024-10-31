Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
This domain is perfect for electric companies, cooperatives, or startups looking to make an impactful digital impression. With 'united' in the name, it suggests a strong, reliable brand that customers can trust. 'Electric company' clearly communicates the industry and the purpose of your business.
UnitedElectricCompany.com can serve as the foundation for your website and online marketing efforts. It will help you rank higher in search engine results, making it easier for potential customers to find you. This name also works well across various industries within the electric utility sector such as renewable energy, power transmission, or electrical engineering services.
This domain can significantly impact your business by improving brand recognition and customer trust. The .com extension is widely recognized and considered the industry standard for commercial websites. Having a domain that clearly states what you do can help establish credibility and make it easier for customers to understand your offerings.
With the electric industry being highly competitive, having a unique and clear domain name can differentiate your business from competitors, making it more memorable and easier for customers to find and remember. This can ultimately lead to increased organic traffic, customer engagement, and sales.
Buy UnitedElectricCompany.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UnitedElectricCompany.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
United Electric Company
|Wichita Falls, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
|
United Electric Company
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
United Electrical Company, Inc.
(513) 542-6002
|Cincinnati, OH
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: Thomas Eshreve
|
United Electric Controls Company
(203) 877-2795
|Milford, CT
|
Industry:
Mfg Process Cntrl Instr Mfg Semiconductors/Dvcs Mfg Conductive Wire Dvcs Mfg Relay/Indstl Control
Officers: Bruce Hamilton , Charles Denbow and 8 others John Null Palmer , Robert D. Reis , Dan Eaton , Timothy R. Straub , Don Reis , Frank Jobbagy , John Baloga , Sally Rollins
|
United Electric Company, Inc.
(412) 781-4070
|Pittsburgh, PA
|
Industry:
Contractor
Officers: Carl Kusar
|
United Electrical Company, Inc.
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
United Electric Building Company
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
United Electric Company Inc
(978) 779-2769
|Bolton, MA
|
Industry:
General Electrical Contractor
Officers: Valerie Keenan , John J. Keenan
|
United Electric Company, Inc.
(502) 459-5242
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: Jane Olliges , Debbie Hudson and 7 others Thomas Cook , Larry Farrell , Mitch Ashbrook , Norman Bott , James Olliges , Gene Dorrel , Scott Hayes
|
United Electric Company, L.P.
(940) 397-2100
|Wichita Falls, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Industry: Mfg Refrigeration/Heating Equipment
Officers: Continental Vav, Inc. , Brian Ross and 8 others Douglas Trinh , Robert McGough , Kip Cummings , Ron Duncan , Larry Ballard , Deborah Wells , Phillip Leon , Sue Duensing