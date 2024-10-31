UnitedElectricMotors.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
United Richter Electrical Motors
(716) 855-1945
|Buffalo, NY
|
Industry:
Electric Motor Repair
Officers: Thomas Weiner , Judith Weiner and 1 other John Cook
|
United Electric Motor, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Michael D. Messman , Linda R. Messman
|
United Electric Motor, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Marcello J. Morell , Herman Romeo
|
United Electric Motor Inc
(813) 238-7872
|Tampa, FL
|
Industry:
Repairs & Whol Electric Motors
Officers: Robert Burk
|
United Electric Motors, Inc
(206) 624-0044
|Seattle, WA
|
Industry:
Whol Electrical Equipment Ret Misc Merchandise Armature Rewinding
Officers: Richard Waller , Kathleen Waller
|
United Electric Motor, Incorporated
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Robert T. Burke
|
United Electric Motors LLC
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Ret Misc Vehicles
Officers: John C. Correa , Bladimir A. Urena and 1 other Mitchell Costa
|
United Electric Motors Inc
(630) 833-1991
|Villa Park, IL
|
Industry:
Armature Rewinding Whol Electrical Equipment
Officers: William Lema
|
United Electric Motors Inc
(907) 563-5232
|Anchorage, AK
|
Industry:
Repair of Electric Motors
Officers: Richard Corbiel
|
United Electric Motors
|El Campo, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Andrew Garza , Jimmy Arrambide