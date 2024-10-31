UnitedGroupOfCompanies.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
A Unit of Interpublic Group of Companies
|Thousand Oaks, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Walter Uccellini/United Group of Companies, Inc.
(845) 342-6282
|Middletown, NY
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
|
Walter Uccellini/United Group of Companies, Inc.
(407) 870-9004
|Kissimmee, FL
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
|
United Group of Companies Ca, Inc.
|Fountain Valley, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jonathan J. Bloomquist
|
Walter Uccellini/United Group of Companies, Inc.
(518) 434-2801
|Albany, NY
|
Industry:
Subdivider/Developer Management Consulting Services
|
The United Group of Companies, Inc.
|Miami Lakes, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Anthony Mijares , Robert T. Briele
|
United Group Banking Company of Florida, Inc.
|Winter Park, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Richard T. McCree , David G. Powers and 8 others Michael R. Scures , Vincent S. Hughes , David McLeod , Donald Wright , Vernon D. Smith , Nan B. McCormick , Karla H. Starkey , Jim G. Russakis
|
United Group of Property Management Companies, Inc.
|Santa Monica, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Morris L. Sheftel
|
United G6 Group of Companies, Inc.
|Cerritos, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Theresa Bernabe
|
Walter Uccellini/United Group of Companies, Inc.
|Troy, NY
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Michael J. Uccellini , Walter F. Uccellini