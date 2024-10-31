Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
The UnitedJewelry.com domain is an ideal choice for any jewelry business aiming to go global. With 'united' conveying harmony and inclusivity, and 'jewelry' representing the product, this name resonates with consumers across cultures. It offers a strong brand identity.
This domain stands out due to its concise yet descriptive nature. The name suggests a business that values diversity and quality, making it appealing to a wide audience. In industries such as fine jewelry, fashion accessories, or even e-commerce businesses focusing on jewelry, UnitedJewelry.com would be an excellent fit.
UnitedJewelry.com can significantly impact your business growth. By having a clear and distinctive name that is easy to remember, you'll have an edge over competitors with lengthy or confusing names. It helps in establishing a strong online presence and improving brand recall.
UnitedJewelry.com can positively influence organic traffic by making your business more discoverable to potential customers. The domain name itself implies a unified global brand, which can foster customer trust and loyalty.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
United Jewelry
(213) 623-2724
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Mfg Costume Jewelry
Officers: Sahag Gosdanian
|
United Jewelry
|Oceanside, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Jewelry
Officers: Cindy Kim
|
United Wholesale Jewelry, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Leyan Heidarinejad
|
United Credit Jewelry Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Ret Jewelry
Officers: Samuel J. Rodriguez
|
United Jewelry, Inc.
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Henry Morgenstern , Zapora Frei
|
United Wholesale Jewelry, Inc.
|Pompano Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Peter Kobler
|
United Jewelry Manufacturers, Inc.
|La Habra Heights, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Wilman Kwan
|
United Express Jewelry Inc.
(212) 391-2992
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Ret Jewelry
Officers: Gavriez Nisanov
|
United Watch & Jewelry, LLC
(215) 496-1304
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Watch/Clock/Jewelry Repair
Officers: Muhammad R. Mallick , Maddy Willis and 1 other Craig Logan
|
United Jewelry & Findings, Inc.
|Tamarac, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Alexander Akerman , Sheri Schaflin