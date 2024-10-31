UnitedJewishCommunity.com

Ask About Special November Deals!
    United Jewish Communities Inc
    		New York, NY Industry: Business Association
    Officers: Robert Efroymson , Michael Deleon and 7 others Jeff Slotnick , Laura Smith , Fran Vago , Steve Cupertino , Pamela Zaltsman , Samuel Astrof , David Ellison
    United Jewish Communities
    		Charlotte, NC Industry: Business Services
    Officers: Steven Hoffman
    United Jewish Communities
    		Philadelphia, PA Industry: Membership Organization
    Officers: Jeff Slotnick
    United Orthodox Jewish Community
    		Sacramento, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    United Jewish Communities, Inc.
    		New York, NY Filed: Foreign Non Profit Corporation
    Officers: Howard M. Reiger , Michael C. Gelman and 8 others Kathy E. Manning , Joseph Kanfer , Susan K. Stern , David Fisher , Marilyn Blumer , Diane Feinberg , Rani Garfinkle , Ann-Louise Kleper
    Cenla United Jewish Communities
    		Alexandria, LA Industry: Religious Organization
    Officers: Jean L. Kaplan
    United Jewish Community Centers
    		San Francisco, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Stephen Makoff
    United Jewish Community G
    		Lawrence, NY Industry: Civic/Social Association Membership Organization
    United Jewish Community Enddment Trust
    		Salt Lake City, UT Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    United Jewish Communities Alaska Inc
    		Anchorage, AK Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments