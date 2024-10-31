Stand out from the crowd, build brand authority, and instill trust with your customers. A unique web address enhances your online presence, improves search engine visibility, and reinforces professionalism. Invest in your brand's future today with a personalized domain that reflects your identity and values.
UnitedMedicalImaging.com stands out as a clear, memorable, and concise representation of the medical imaging industry. It combines unity, professionalism, and technology – key elements for success in this sector. This domain name is ideal for diagnostic centers, radiology practices, or tech companies focused on medical imaging.
UnitedMedicalImaging.com can host a comprehensive platform for sharing knowledge, conducting research, and connecting experts from around the globe. It's an excellent choice for industry events, online communities, or businesses specializing in advanced medical imaging solutions.
By owning UnitedMedicalImaging.com, you establish a strong online presence, attracting organic traffic from potential customers and industry peers. The domain name communicates trustworthiness and expertise, increasing customer confidence in your business.
Additionally, a domain like UnitedMedicalImaging.com can help with search engine optimization (SEO), potentially ranking higher in search results related to medical imaging. This increased visibility can lead to more site visits, potential customers, and sales.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
United Medical Imaging, Inc.
(714) 620-8200
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Hamid Khales , Nahid Nazarian and 7 others Alan T. Turner , Ebrahim Hiekali , Nasser Hiekali , Eddy Simnegar , Moosa Heikali , Omar Matal , Robert M. Zeit
|
United Medical Imaging, LLC
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Brandon Brownlee
|
United Medical Imaging LLC
|Kirkland, WA
|
United Medical Imaging Inglewood
|Inglewood, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Moosa Heikali , David H. Zarian
|
United Medical Imaging, Inc.
(714) 620-8200
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Ebrahim Hiekali , Hamid Khales and 5 others Nahid Nazarian , Alan T. Turner , Yohana Casares , Vikram M. Hatti , Nasser Hiekali
|
United Medical Imaging, LLC
|Bellevue, WA
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Shane Macaulay , Dean D. Yarbro and 3 others Keith M. Lewis , Andrew David Bronstein , Robert Michael Liddell
|
United Medical Imaging
|Huntington Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Offices and Clinics of Medical Doctors, Nsk
Officers: Moosa Heikali , Brian C. Wilson and 2 others Alexander S. Lin , Elizabeth Benavente
|
United Medical Imaging Inc
(718) 481-6300
|Rosedale, NY
|
Industry:
Repair Services Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
Officers: Albert Delmadge , Fernando Thompson
|
United Medical Imaging
|Fountain Valley, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Moossa Heikali
|
United Medical Imaging
|Anaheim, CA
|
Industry:
Health and Allied Services, Nec, Nsk
Officers: Moossa Heikali