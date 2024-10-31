Ask About Special November Deals!
UnitedMedicalImaging.com

    About UnitedMedicalImaging.com

    UnitedMedicalImaging.com stands out as a clear, memorable, and concise representation of the medical imaging industry. It combines unity, professionalism, and technology – key elements for success in this sector. This domain name is ideal for diagnostic centers, radiology practices, or tech companies focused on medical imaging.

    UnitedMedicalImaging.com can host a comprehensive platform for sharing knowledge, conducting research, and connecting experts from around the globe. It's an excellent choice for industry events, online communities, or businesses specializing in advanced medical imaging solutions.

    By owning UnitedMedicalImaging.com, you establish a strong online presence, attracting organic traffic from potential customers and industry peers. The domain name communicates trustworthiness and expertise, increasing customer confidence in your business.

    Additionally, a domain like UnitedMedicalImaging.com can help with search engine optimization (SEO), potentially ranking higher in search results related to medical imaging. This increased visibility can lead to more site visits, potential customers, and sales.

    UnitedMedicalImaging.com is a unique and valuable domain that helps you differentiate your brand from competitors in the medical imaging industry. It provides instant recognition and credibility, making it an effective marketing tool for attracting new customers.

    This domain can also be useful in non-digital media, such as print advertisements or business cards. It creates a strong brand identity that resonates with your target audience, increasing awareness and recognition of your company.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    United Medical Imaging, Inc.
    (714) 620-8200     		Los Angeles, CA Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Hamid Khales , Nahid Nazarian and 7 others Alan T. Turner , Ebrahim Hiekali , Nasser Hiekali , Eddy Simnegar , Moosa Heikali , Omar Matal , Robert M. Zeit
    United Medical Imaging, LLC
    		Filed: Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
    Officers: Brandon Brownlee
    United Medical Imaging LLC
    		Kirkland, WA
    United Medical Imaging Inglewood
    		Inglewood, CA Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Moosa Heikali , David H. Zarian
    United Medical Imaging, Inc.
    (714) 620-8200     		Los Angeles, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Ebrahim Hiekali , Hamid Khales and 5 others Nahid Nazarian , Alan T. Turner , Yohana Casares , Vikram M. Hatti , Nasser Hiekali
    United Medical Imaging, LLC
    		Bellevue, WA Filed: Domestic Limited-Liability Company
    Officers: Shane Macaulay , Dean D. Yarbro and 3 others Keith M. Lewis , Andrew David Bronstein , Robert Michael Liddell
    United Medical Imaging
    		Huntington Beach, CA Industry: Offices and Clinics of Medical Doctors, Nsk
    Officers: Moosa Heikali , Brian C. Wilson and 2 others Alexander S. Lin , Elizabeth Benavente
    United Medical Imaging Inc
    (718) 481-6300     		Rosedale, NY Industry: Repair Services Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
    Officers: Albert Delmadge , Fernando Thompson
    United Medical Imaging
    		Fountain Valley, CA Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Moossa Heikali
    United Medical Imaging
    		Anaheim, CA Industry: Health and Allied Services, Nec, Nsk
    Officers: Moossa Heikali