Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
UnitedMedicalServices.com is a valuable investment for anyone involved in the healthcare industry. Its clear and concise name instantly conveys professionalism and expertise. this can be used for various purposes, such as creating a personal website for a doctor or establishing an online presence for a medical clinic or hospital.
What sets UnitedMedicalServices.com apart is its potential to reach a broad audience. The domain name is not industry-specific, making it suitable for a wide range of healthcare professionals and organizations. Additionally, the name's simplicity and memorability can help increase brand recognition and patient referrals.
UnitedMedicalServices.com can significantly improve your business's online visibility. Search engines favor domains with clear and descriptive names. With this domain, you'll likely rank higher in search results, which can lead to increased organic traffic and potential patients discovering your services.
Establishing a strong brand is crucial for any business, and a domain name plays a vital role in that process. UnitedMedicalServices.com can help you build a reputable and trustworthy brand, as patients are more likely to remember and trust a professional-sounding domain name. Having a consistent and professional online presence can help establish customer loyalty and repeat business.
Buy UnitedMedicalServices.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UnitedMedicalServices.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
United States Postal Service
(509) 299-6338
|Medical Lake, WA
|
Industry:
Post Office
Officers: Ronald Barns
|
United Medical Billing Services
|Spring Hill, FL
|
Industry:
Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
Officers: Kelly M. Cherubino
|
United Medical Services, Inc.
|North Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Martin Stein
|
United Medical Services Corp.
|North Fort Myers, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Alfred E. Johnson
|
United Medical Service, Inc.
|Mango, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: George T. Eldridge
|
United Medical Services, P.A.
|Pearland, TX
|
Filed:
Professional Association
Officers: Hossam Safar
|
United Medical Billing Service
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
Officers: Karen Hightower
|
United Womens Medical Services
|Santa Ana, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Carrie Fregoso
|
United Medical Service, Inc.
|Chula Vista, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Mario Zuniga
|
United Medical Services, LLC
(504) 443-8940
|Kenner, LA
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Merchandise
Officers: Donald L. Tillman , Patricia F. Tillman