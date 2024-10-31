UnitedMortgageBankers.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
United Mortgage Bankers
|Sunrise, FL
|
United Northern Mortgage Bankers
|Lake Grove, NY
|
Industry:
Depository Banking Services
|
United Mortgage Bankers Ltd.
(203) 987-4560
|Stamford, CT
|
Industry:
Mortgage Banker/Correspondent
Officers: Albert Lacle , Sabir Saleem
|
United Bankers Mortgage Co.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Erasmo A. Zorrilla
|
United Mortgage Bankers Inc
(954) 349-6483
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Industry:
Mortgage Banker
Officers: Oly Causo , Maria C. Lascurain and 1 other Eugenio Lascurain
|
United Mortgage Bankers
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|
Industry:
Mortgage Banker/Correspondent
Officers: Keith Penney
|
United Mortgage Bankers, Inc.
|Sunrise, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Eugenio Lascurain , Francisco Angulo and 1 other Evelio Gilmond
|
United Bankers Mortgage Co
|Miami, FL
|
Industry:
Mortgage Banker/Correspondent
Officers: Jaime Garcia
|
United Bankers Mortgage, Inc.
|Santa Ana, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Lloyd G. Mestas
|
United Mortgage Bankers, Inc.
|La Mesa, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Sherry Rasmussen