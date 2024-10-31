UnitedMortgageCompany.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
United National Mortgage Company
|Santa Ana, CA
|
United States Mortgage Company
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
United Brokers Mortgage Company
|Durham, CT
|
Industry:
Security Broker/Dealer
Officers: Jon B. Berardino
|
United Security Mortgage Company
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
|
United Lenders Mortgage Company
|Walnut Creek, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Neal W. Smither , Dennis Smither
|
United Mortgage Company
(401) 714-0990
|Johnston, RI
|
Industry:
Mortgage Brokers
Officers: Raymond Depetrillo , Marilyn A. Depetrillo and 2 others Richard J. Colardo , Edward Parker
|
United Mortgage Company
|Pueblo, CO
|
Industry:
Mortgage Banker/Correspondent
|
Union United Mortgage Company
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
United Continental Mortgage Company
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Laurie Boswell , Andrew T. Erwin and 2 others John V. Burger , Sue Strawn
|
United Jersey Mortgage Company
|Hackensack, NJ
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Ernest J. Altobell , Robert W. Bruinooge and 4 others Robert J. Acheson , Leonard Diener , Robert Mulligan , George Reinemund