UnitedMortgageCorp.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
United States Mortgage Corp
|Cherry Hill, NJ
|
Industry:
Mortgage Banker/Correspondent
Officers: Michael Macgraff
|
United Fidelity Mortgage Corp.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Tommie J. Wolfe
|
United Mortgage Capital Corp.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Mona D. Forrest , Aimee Valdes
|
United Lenders Mortgage Corp.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
United Mortgage Corp
|Raleigh, NC
|
Industry:
Mortgage Banker/Correspondent
Officers: George W. Kane
|
United Mortgage Corp
|Kent, WA
|
Industry:
Mortgage Bankers & Brokers
Officers: Sylvia Flynn
|
United Mortgage Corp
|Yaphank, NY
|
Industry:
Mortgage Banker/Correspondent
|
South United Mortgage, Corp.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Mortgage Banker/Correspondent
Officers: Ixel Fernandez , Hector L. Garcia
|
United Capital Mortgage Corp
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Loan Broker
Officers: Brad Myers , Mike Riley
|
United Capitol Mortgage Corp
|Castle Rock, CO
|
Industry:
Security Broker/Dealer
Officers: Lucuesta Bettina