UnitedProfessionalServices.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
United Professional Services, Inc.
|Newport Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: James D. Eddy
|
United Professional Services, Inc.
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
|
United Professional Services
|Johnson City, TN
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Ian Cross
|
United Professional Services
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Gravure Commercial Printing
Officers: Victor Perez
|
United Professional Services, Inc.
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jose M. Pasarell
|
United Professional Service, Inc.
|Chino, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
United Professional Services, Inc.
|Newport Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
|
United Professional Services
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
United Professional Services, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
United Professional Services, Inc.
|Crystal River, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Coulson B. George