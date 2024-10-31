UnitedStatesEquestrian.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
United State Equestrian, Inc.
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Susan Miller
|
United States Equestrian Council
|Dorchester, MA
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Julie Marks , Mark A. Shoberg and 1 other John A. Royce
|
United States Equestrian Feder
|Denver, CO
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
United States Equestrian Counc
|Austin, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: John A. Royce
|
United States Equestrian Team Inc
(908) 234-1251
|Gladstone, NJ
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Bonnie B. Jenkins , Kathy Pine and 7 others Michele Zanzonico , Mary-Ellen Milesnick , Maureen Pethick , Armand Leone , Anthony V. Weight , Kimberly Boyer , Tucker S. Johnson
|
United States Equestrian Transport, LLC
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Alex Nichols , Sally Nichols
|
United States Para Equestrian Association
|Newtown Square, PA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Hope Hand
|
United States Equestrian Federation, Inc.
(859) 258-2472
|Lexington, KY
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Dean Jacobson , Kim Russell and 8 others L. T. Rawls , Ken Ball , Eva Salomon , Lori Rawls , Jenny V. Wieren , Sally Ike , Matthew Todd , Janice Postlethwaite
|
United States Equestrian Service LLC
|Redmond, OR
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
United States Equestrian Games Association, Inc.
|La Grange, KY
|
Industry:
Membership Organization