UnitedStatesJapan.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Japan-United States Trading, Inc.
|Loma Linda, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Richard Kunihira
|
United States-Japan Foundation Inc
(212) 481-8753
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Non Profit Grant Making Foundation
Officers: Jiro Ushio , Robin Duke and 8 others William Frenzel , Jane Gould , Minoru Inouye , Julia Chang Bloch , Takeo Takuma , Elizabeth Gordon , Kelly Nixon , Thomas Foley
|
Japan-United States Friendship Commission
(202) 418-9800
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Public Relations Services
Officers: Margaret P. Mihori , John D. Rockefeller and 7 others Lisa A. Murkowski , Susan J. Pharr , Ellen H. Hammond , Velina Hasu Houston , Michael J. Green , James A. McDermott , Frank Stanek
|
Japan United States Trading, LLC
|City of Industry, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Retail Distribution of Imported Produce
Officers: William C. Seki
|
Japan United States Teaching, Inc
(614) 326-3130
|Columbus, OH
|
Industry:
Educational Services
Officers: Iddi Takoban , Hideo Ishkawa and 2 others R. David Kryder , Yumi Ishikawa
|
United States Japan Language and Culture
|Westport, CT
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Robert Lendrim
|
Japan-United States Trade Company, Inc.
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Donald Fassett
|
Japan Christian Link - United States of America
|Seattle, WA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Marc Malandra
|
United States Army Medical Command Japan Association
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Thomas C. Shope , Charles W. Jezycki
|
United States-Japan Bridging Foundation Inc
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Richard Wood