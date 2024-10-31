UnitedStatesSugar.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
United States Sugar Corporation
(863) 983-8151
|Clewiston, FL
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation Eating Place
Officers: Chris Hill , J. B. McCrary
|
United States Sugar Corporation
(863) 983-3163
|Clewiston, FL
|
Industry:
Railroad Line-Haul Operator
Officers: Mickey Watson , Carlotta Francis and 1 other Ken McDuffie
|
United States Sugar Corporation
(863) 983-8121
|Clewiston, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Industry: Sugarcane/Sugarbeet Farm Mfg Raw Cane Sugar Cane Sugar Refining Mfg Canned Fruits/Vegtbl
Officers: Robert H. Buker , Edward Almeida and 2 others Malcolm S. Wade , Elaine Wood
|
United States Beet Sugar Association
(202) 296-4820
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Trade Association
Officers: James W. Johnson , Claudia Tidwell and 1 other Elin Peltz
|
United States Sugar Agriculture, LLC
|Clewiston, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability
Officers: Gerald A. Bernard , Charles F. Shide
|
United States Sugar Molasses, LLC
|Clewiston, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Malcolm S. Wade , Ibis Enterprises Group, LLC and 2 others Edward Almeida , Elaine Wood
|
United States Sugar Processing, LLC
|Clewiston, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability
Officers: Gerald A. Bernard , Charles F. Shide
|
United States Sugar Corporation Charitable Trust
|Clewiston, FL
|
Industry:
Membership Organizations, Nec, Nsk
|
United States Cane Sugar Refiners Association
(202) 331-1458
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Trade Association
Officers: Nicholas Kominus
|
United States Postal Service
(208) 356-9064
|Sugar City, ID
|
Industry:
US Postal Service
Officers: Rodney Barber