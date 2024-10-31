UnitelCommunications.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Unitel Communications
(218) 732-9146
|Park Rapids, MN
|
Industry:
Provides Local and Long Distance Service
|
Unitel Communications
|Newark, NJ
|
Industry:
Telephone Communications
Officers: Sandra Pillarica
|
Unitel Communications Inc
|Chatsworth, CA
|
Industry:
Telephone Communications
Officers: Russell Leventhal
|
Unitel Communications Group L.L.C.
|Reston, VA
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: James Kenefick
|
Unitel Communication Inc
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Communication Services
Officers: Sandra Piedrahita
|
Unitel Communications Corp.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Unitel Communications International, Inc.
|Marco Island, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Michael G. Held
|
Unitel Communications Corp
|Flushing, NY
|
Industry:
Communication Services
Officers: David Mena
|
Unitel Communications Inc
(541) 317-3900
|Bend, OR
|
Industry:
Retails and Services Business Phone Systems
Officers: Damien K. Bevando
|
Unitel Communication Inc.
(312) 924-3759
|Berwyn, IL
|
Industry:
Telephone Communications