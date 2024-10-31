UnitexInternational.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Unitex International
|Long Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Unitex International
|San Jose, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Nondurable Goods
|
Unitex International Inc
|Cinnaminson, NJ
|
Industry:
Mfg Industrial Organic Chemicals
Officers: Kenny Freedman
|
Unitex International, Inc.
(323) 581-4477
|Vernon, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Auto Parts/Supplies Whol Homefurnishings
|
Unitex International, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Kenneth R. Blanco
|
Unitex International, Inc.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Jau Shinn Ting , Susie Ting
|
Unitex International Inc.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Gunter F. Henning
|
Unitex International, Inc.
(770) 232-0060
|Duluth, GA
|
Industry:
Whol Auto Parts/Supplies Whol Homefurnishings
Officers: Salima R. Jumani , Nid Keophila and 5 others Jennifer Pevny , Mohammad A. Mandhai , Abdul R. Jumani , Mohammed Shakoor , Bonnie Kimbro
|
Unitex International, Inc.
(336) 854-9720
|Greensboro, NC
|
Industry:
Whol Piece Goods/Notions
|
Unitex International, Inc.
|Fontana, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Xiang J. Zhao