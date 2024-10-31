Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
UniversalBakery.com is an ideal domain name for bakeries or cafes looking to establish a strong online presence. Its catchy and memorable nature makes it easy for customers to remember, ensuring your business stands out from the competition. Plus, its broad appeal caters to various industries, including artisan breads, pastries, cakes, and more.
UniversalBakery.com can be used in numerous ways to benefit your business. You could create a website for your bakery or café business, where customers can browse menus, place orders online, or even make reservations. Additionally, the domain could serve as the foundation for your email addresses and social media handles.
Owning UniversalBakery.com can significantly help your business grow by increasing organic traffic. With a clear and descriptive domain name, customers can easily find your business when searching online. Additionally, having a memorable and professional domain name establishes credibility and trust with potential customers.
UniversalBakery.com can be instrumental in building a strong brand identity. By securing this domain name, you'll have a consistent online presence across all your digital platforms. It helps create a professional image for your business, which is essential in today's competitive market.
Buy UniversalBakery.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UniversalBakery.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Universal Bakery
(702) 385-7721
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
Bakery
Officers: Rafael Gonzalez
|
Universal Bakery
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Retail Bakery
Officers: Everton Irons
|
Universal Bakery LLC
|Opa Locka, FL
|
Industry:
Mfg Bread/Related Products
|
The Sollivan University Bakery
(502) 452-1210
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Retail Bakery
Officers: Rob Henry
|
Universal Bakeries, Inc.
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Pittagore Hattoum , Platon Hatoum and 1 other Issam A. Baki
|
Universal Bakery Inc
|Port Saint Lucie, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jose R. Cepero , Osvaldo Castro
|
Universal Market Bakery & Deli
|Weston, FL
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Herman Castro
|
Michigan State University Bakery
(517) 353-9310
|East Lansing, MI
|
Industry:
Retail Bakery Whol Groceries Mfg Bread/Related Products
Officers: Jerry Stoecker , Stephan Gantner and 4 others Linda East , Sandra Holiday , Wengian Shan , Marta Mittermaier
|
Universal Bakery, Inc.
|Tarzana, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Moshe Gedalia
|
Universal Bakeries Cafe
|Encino, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Izhak Twig