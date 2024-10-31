Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
UniversalBrass.com is a powerful domain name that offers numerous benefits for businesses dealing with brass instruments or related industries. Its unique combination of 'universal' and 'brass' evokes images of inclusivity, versatility, and expertise, making it an ideal choice for businesses looking to establish a strong online presence.
UniversalBrass.com can be utilized in various industries such as music schools, instrument stores, brass foundries, or even museums dedicated to brass instruments. The potential uses are endless, and by owning this domain name, you'll instantly command a professional and trustworthy online identity.
Owning the UniversalBrass.com domain can significantly help your business grow in several ways. For starters, it can positively impact organic traffic as search engines often favor domains that are descriptive of a business's offerings.
This domain helps establish a strong brand identity, enabling you to differentiate yourself from competitors and attract customers who are specifically looking for businesses in your industry. Additionally, owning a memorable and clear domain name can help build trust and loyalty among your customer base.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Universal Brass & Glass, Inc.
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Industry: Mfg Architectural Metalwork Glass/Glazing Contractor Trade Contractor
Officers: Addie Bethe Garcia , Dennis A. Garcia and 4 others Linda Burnett , Jay Piper , Sharon Hatacock , Maria Baltasar
|
Universal Brass, Inc.
(702) 795-0400
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Industry: Metals Service Center
Officers: Addie Bethe Garcia
|
Universal Brass Import Co.
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Universal Brass Fabrication
(561) 691-5445
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Mfg Bras/Girdles
Officers: Martin Krauthamer , Steven Krauthamer and 2 others Norma Krauthamer , Barbara Krauthamer
|
Universal Brass Fabrication, Inc.
|Palm Beach Gardens, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Krauthamer Martin , Krauthamer Barbara and 2 others Krauthamer Steven , Regan Norma
|
Universal Brass, Inc.
(253) 939-8282
|Auburn, WA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Mfg Misc Fabricated Metal Products Plating/Polishing Service Coating/Engraving Service
Officers: Myron C. Lewis , Kimberly Kirkland and 1 other Michael Douglas
|
Universal Brass Concepts, LLC
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Jason Harvey , Deborah Rathke Harvey
|
Universal Brass & Aluminum Company
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Universal Brass, Inc.
(253) 939-8282
|Auburn, WA
|
Industry:
Mfg Misc Fabricated Metal Products Plating/Polishing Service Coating/Engraving Service
Officers: Myron C. Lewis , Kimberly Kirkland and 1 other Michael Douglas
|
Universal Aluminum & Brass Company
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation