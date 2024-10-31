UniversalConstructionCompany.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Tri-Universal Construction Company
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Universal Construction Company
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Universal Construction Company
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Universal Construction Company
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Tri-Universal Construction Company
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: F. M. Macejewski
|
Universal Electric Construction Company
|Alexandria, LA
|
Industry:
Water/Sewer/Utility Construction
Officers: John C. Simpson
|
Universal Construction Company Inc.
(615) 231-6300
|Brentwood, TN
|
Industry:
Industrial Building Construction
Officers: Russ Burns , Sharon Hockensmith and 1 other H. Bunshaw
|
Universal Construction Company Inc.
(256) 461-0568
|Huntsville, AL
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Industry: Nonresidential Cnstn
Officers: Peter J. Davoren , Russell L. Burns and 6 others John Gromos , James Makemson , Donald Sleeman , Lori V. Willox , Charles N. Codding , Rafael A. Tolentino
|
Universal Construction Company Inc.
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Peter J. Davoren , Russell L. Burns and 5 others James C. Makemson , Lori V. Willox , Donald Sleeman , Charles N. Codding , Rafael A. Tolentino
|
Universal Construction Company
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation