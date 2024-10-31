UniversalHealthResources.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Universal Health Resources
(310) 441-4682
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Business Services
Officers: Jocelyne Eberstein , Joycelyne Eberstain and 1 other Joe Eberstain
|
Universal Health Resources, Inc.
(817) 451-1404
|Arlington, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Social Services School/Educational Services
Officers: Debbie Allen , Susan Freeman and 5 others Anne Huth , Maureen Mathias , Debbie Schutkowski , Erin Smith , Char Soule
|
Universal Health Resources Inc
(817) 451-1404
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Industry:
Social Services School/Educational Services
Officers: Harry Blaylock , Jon Glover and 1 other Ray Clark
|
University Health Resources, Inc.
(706) 792-5002
|Augusta, GA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Sally W. Poole , Susan Brega and 4 others Karen Key , Larry Vinson , Qwadriyia N. Griffin , John Polak
|
Universal Health Resources, Inc.
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Coral Silver , Bill Cavalieri
|
University Health Resources, Inc.
(706) 722-9011
|Augusta, GA
|
Industry:
Management Services
Officers: Bel Koski , Skip Stewart and 7 others David Parler , Melissa Brandt , James Davis , Dave Belkoski , Donald C. Bray , Bill Colbert , Mary Wade
|
Universal Health Care Resources
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Rony Zodkevitch
|
University Health Resources Group, Inc.
|Culver City, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Sushma Nachnani
|
Loma Linda University Health Resources
|Loma Linda, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: B. Lyn Behrens