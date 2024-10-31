UniversalHospitalServices.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
|Tulsa, OK
|
Industry:
Rents/Wholesales Hospital Equipment
Officers: Warren Altobello
|
Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
(314) 291-1799
|Earth City, MO
|
Industry:
Medical Equipment Rental Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
Officers: Rick Clark , Roger Siwak and 2 others Lenny Raynent , Jason Crawford
|
Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
(906) 228-7550
|Marquette, MI
|
Industry:
Medical Equipment Rental
Officers: Tony Caff , Robert Bennett
|
Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
(702) 914-2601
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
Rents & Wholesales Hospital Equipment
Officers: Chris Yontz , A. J. Rosario
|
Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
(502) 261-0950
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Rents & Wholesales Hospital Equipment
Officers: Raymond Wheatley , Scott Mulhall
|
Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
|Downers Grove, IL
|
Industry:
Medical Equipment Rental Leasing and Sales
|
Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
|De Pere, WI
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
|Mobile, AL
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Dione Howell
|
Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
|Sioux Falls, SD
|
Industry:
Equipment Rental/Leasing Medical Equipment Rental
Officers: Carol Rezac , Ken Smith