Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

UniversalHospitalServices.com

$2,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,712 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Obtain UniversalHospitalServices.com and establish a strong online presence for your healthcare business. This domain name conveys a sense of universality and accessibility, making it an ideal choice for hospitals, clinics, or telemedicine services aiming to reach a broad audience.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,712

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About UniversalHospitalServices.com

    UniversalHospitalServices.com is a valuable domain name for healthcare providers looking to expand their digital footprint. Its clear and concise name conveys the notion of comprehensive healthcare services, making it a strong representation of your brand. Its broad scope allows it to be used in various healthcare industries, from hospitals and clinics to telemedicine and pharmaceutical services.

    One of the unique advantages of UniversalHospitalServices.com is its ability to attract a diverse audience. The name implies a commitment to providing services that cater to a wide range of healthcare needs. Additionally, the .com top-level domain (TLD) adds credibility and professionalism to your online presence, ensuring that potential patients take your business seriously.

    Why UniversalHospitalServices.com?

    UniversalHospitalServices.com can significantly impact your business growth by enhancing your online visibility. By using a domain name that clearly communicates your healthcare services, you can improve your search engine rankings and attract more organic traffic. Additionally, a strong domain name can help you establish a solid brand identity, making it easier for customers to remember and recognize your business.

    Owning a domain name like UniversalHospitalServices.com can foster customer trust and loyalty. A professional-looking website can instill confidence in potential patients, making them more likely to choose your services over competitors. Additionally, having a consistent online presence can help you build a loyal customer base, leading to repeat business and positive word-of-mouth referrals.

    Marketability of UniversalHospitalServices.com

    UniversalHospitalServices.com can be an effective marketing tool for your healthcare business. Its clear and memorable name can help you stand out from competitors and make it easier for potential patients to find and remember your business online. Additionally, a .com domain adds credibility to your online presence, making it more appealing to both search engines and potential customers.

    A domain like UniversalHospitalServices.com can help you engage with and convert potential customers into sales. By creating a professional-looking website, you can provide valuable information about your services, build trust with potential patients, and make it easy for them to contact you and make appointments. Additionally, having a consistent online presence can help you attract non-digital media attention, leading to increased exposure and potential customers.

    Marketability of

    Buy UniversalHospitalServices.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UniversalHospitalServices.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
    		Tampa, FL Industry: Services-Misc
    Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
    		Tulsa, OK Industry: Rents/Wholesales Hospital Equipment
    Officers: Warren Altobello
    Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
    (314) 291-1799     		Earth City, MO Industry: Medical Equipment Rental Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
    Officers: Rick Clark , Roger Siwak and 2 others Lenny Raynent , Jason Crawford
    Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
    (906) 228-7550     		Marquette, MI Industry: Medical Equipment Rental
    Officers: Tony Caff , Robert Bennett
    Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
    (702) 914-2601     		Las Vegas, NV Industry: Rents & Wholesales Hospital Equipment
    Officers: Chris Yontz , A. J. Rosario
    Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
    (502) 261-0950     		Louisville, KY Industry: Rents & Wholesales Hospital Equipment
    Officers: Raymond Wheatley , Scott Mulhall
    Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
    		Downers Grove, IL Industry: Medical Equipment Rental Leasing and Sales
    Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
    		De Pere, WI Industry: Services-Misc
    Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
    		Mobile, AL Industry: Services-Misc
    Officers: Dione Howell
    Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
    		Sioux Falls, SD Industry: Equipment Rental/Leasing Medical Equipment Rental
    Officers: Carol Rezac , Ken Smith