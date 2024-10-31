UniversalMedicalEquipment.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
University Medical Equipment Corp.
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Magdiel Barranco , Mildred Morales
|
Universe Medical Equipment, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Alberto J. Escarza , Lourdes Escarza and 1 other Lourdes Escarzsa
|
Universal Medical Equipment, Inc.
|Lorton, VA
|
Industry:
Whol Industrial Equipment
Officers: Samvel Saribekian
|
Universal Medical Equipment, Inc.
|Nashville, TN
|
Industry:
Whol Commercial Equipment
|
Universal Medical Equipment Inc.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Sergio F. Campanioni
|
Universal Medical Equipment, Inc.
|Vista, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Sam Saribekian , Samvel Saribekian
|
Universal Medical Equipment
|Ontonagon, MI
|
Industry:
Commercial Equipment, Nec
|
Universal Medical Equip.
|Baltimore, MD
|
Industry:
Whol Commercial Equipment
|
Universal Medical Equipment Inc
|Hattiesburg, MS
|
Industry:
Whol Commercial Equipment
|
Universal Medical Equipment &
|Baltimore, MD
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services