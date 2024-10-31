Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
UniversalMedicalServices.com offers a unique selling proposition by encompassing a broad spectrum of medical services. It is perfect for hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, telemedicine providers, and health insurers, among others. With this domain name, you can establish a strong online presence, showcasing your expertise and services to a global audience.
The .com extension of this domain adds credibility and trustworthiness to your online business. It is the most common and widely recognized top-level domain, ensuring that your audience perceives your website as professional and trustworthy.
UniversalMedicalServices.com can significantly impact your business growth by increasing your online visibility. It can improve your search engine rankings, making it easier for potential customers to find you. Additionally, a well-structured and informative website can help you attract and retain more organic traffic.
Owning a domain like UniversalMedicalServices.com can contribute to brand establishment and customer loyalty. It allows you to create a unique and consistent online identity, making it easier for customers to remember and return to your site. A strong brand can lead to repeat business and positive word-of-mouth referrals.
Buy UniversalMedicalServices.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UniversalMedicalServices.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Universal Medical Service, Inc.
|Merritt Island, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Charlton Futch , Clarence Johnson and 1 other Barbara Futch
|
University Medical Service Association
|Tampa, FL
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Rich Gould
|
Universal Medical Services Inc.
|New York, NY
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
|
University Medical Service
|Tampa, FL
|
Industry:
Home Health Care Services
Officers: Pauline S. Powers
|
Universal Medical Services Corp.
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Allen Borowsky
|
Universal Medical Services, Inc.
|Crescent City, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Warren D. Fletcher , Norma Frazer and 3 others Gerard Buchan , Kenneth P. Howard , Michael W. Fletcher
|
Universal Medical Services Corp.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Miguel R. May , Armando Hernandez
|
University Medical Services, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Thomas J. Merlo , Robin Greco and 1 other Anthony F. Paterna
|
Universal Medical Services, Inc.
|Minneapolis, MN
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Ann Cazaban , Mustafa Mussa and 7 others Stephen Jon Rondestvedt , Crispin Semakula , Lori K. Nelson , Jessica A Fashant Peterson , Abdirahman J. Mohamed , Mohamed J. Abidrahman , Gretchen Porter
|
Universal Medical Services, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation