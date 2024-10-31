Ask About Special November Deals!
Welcome to UniversalMedicalServices.com, your comprehensive solution for all medical-related needs. This domain name, rooted in universality and medical services, signifies a wide-ranging platform for various health-related businesses and professionals. Its purchase grants you the advantage of a recognizable and reliable online presence.

    • About UniversalMedicalServices.com

    UniversalMedicalServices.com offers a unique selling proposition by encompassing a broad spectrum of medical services. It is perfect for hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, telemedicine providers, and health insurers, among others. With this domain name, you can establish a strong online presence, showcasing your expertise and services to a global audience.

    The .com extension of this domain adds credibility and trustworthiness to your online business. It is the most common and widely recognized top-level domain, ensuring that your audience perceives your website as professional and trustworthy.

    Why UniversalMedicalServices.com?

    UniversalMedicalServices.com can significantly impact your business growth by increasing your online visibility. It can improve your search engine rankings, making it easier for potential customers to find you. Additionally, a well-structured and informative website can help you attract and retain more organic traffic.

    Owning a domain like UniversalMedicalServices.com can contribute to brand establishment and customer loyalty. It allows you to create a unique and consistent online identity, making it easier for customers to remember and return to your site. A strong brand can lead to repeat business and positive word-of-mouth referrals.

    Marketability of UniversalMedicalServices.com

    UniversalMedicalServices.com can be an effective marketing tool by helping you stand out from competitors. It offers a clear and concise representation of your business and industry, making it easier for customers to understand and remember. This domain can also help you rank higher in search engine results, increasing your online presence and attracting new potential customers.

    A domain like UniversalMedicalServices.com can be useful in non-digital media, such as business cards, print ads, and signage. It provides a consistent and recognizable brand identity across all marketing channels, ensuring that potential customers can easily find and remember your business online.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UniversalMedicalServices.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Universal Medical Service, Inc.
    		Merritt Island, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Charlton Futch , Clarence Johnson and 1 other Barbara Futch
    University Medical Service Association
    		Tampa, FL Industry: Services-Misc
    Officers: Rich Gould
    Universal Medical Services Inc.
    		New York, NY Filed: Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
    University Medical Service
    		Tampa, FL Industry: Home Health Care Services
    Officers: Pauline S. Powers
    Universal Medical Services Corp.
    		Boca Raton, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Allen Borowsky
    Universal Medical Services, Inc.
    		Crescent City, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Warren D. Fletcher , Norma Frazer and 3 others Gerard Buchan , Kenneth P. Howard , Michael W. Fletcher
    Universal Medical Services Corp.
    		Hialeah, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Miguel R. May , Armando Hernandez
    University Medical Services, Inc.
    		Tampa, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Thomas J. Merlo , Robin Greco and 1 other Anthony F. Paterna
    Universal Medical Services, Inc.
    		Minneapolis, MN Industry: Health Practitioner's Office
    Officers: Ann Cazaban , Mustafa Mussa and 7 others Stephen Jon Rondestvedt , Crispin Semakula , Lori K. Nelson , Jessica A Fashant Peterson , Abdirahman J. Mohamed , Mohamed J. Abidrahman , Gretchen Porter
    Universal Medical Services, Inc.
    		Filed: Domestic For-Profit Corporation