UniversalMedicalSystems.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Universal Medical Systems, Inc.
|Carlsbad, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Kathy A. Mc Shane
|
Universal Medical Systems Inc
|Royal Palm Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Universal Medical Systems, Inc.
|Coral Springs, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Gerry Vestal
|
Universal Medical Systems, Inc.
|Sherman Oaks, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Universal Medical Systems Inc
(914) 666-6200
|Bedford Hills, NY
|
Industry:
Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
Officers: Richard Brunelli , Kim Hohner and 5 others Peter Brunelli , Paul Matturo , Dan Guerra , Larry Triarsi , Mike Desisto
|
Universal Medical Systems, Inc.
|Costa Mesa, CA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: Thomas Jason Taylor , Rey Pasinli and 1 other Abe Maghaguian
|
In Universal Medical Systems
|Trinity, FL
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Matthew L. Szynkiewicz
|
Universal Medical Systems, Inc.
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Michael J. Defoe
|
Universal Medical Systems, Inc.
|Lake Worth, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Luis A. Rodriguez
|
Universal Medical Systems Inc
(330) 385-0404
|East Liverpool, OH
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Patty A. Flanigan , Ranjan P. Bhandari and 4 others Courtney Shaw , Rachel R. Mullen , Arlene Williams , Kara White