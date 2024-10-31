UniversalStructural.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Universal Structures
(831) 663-3160
|Salinas, CA
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
Officers: Miguel Amando Gonzalez
|
Universal Structures
(858) 259-6122
|Del Mar, CA
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
Officers: Wan Young
|
Universal Structures
|Granby, MA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Dave Carmen
|
Universal Structural Works, Inc.
|Sherman Oaks, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Universal Timber Structures
|Albany, OR
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Universal Structures, Inc.
|West Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: James Olsen
|
Universal Structural Inc
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Structural Metal Fabrication
Officers: Stephen J. Harder
|
Universal Structures Inc.
(813) 754-0033
|Plant City, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Structural Steel E Rection
Officers: Matt Cothren , Molisa Dayhoff and 3 others Lizat Sarria , Randall Timson , Michael J. Hughes
|
Universal Air Structural
|Bala Cynwyd, PA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Universal Timber Structures, Inc.
|Auburndale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Larry Zhou , Thomas W. Moore