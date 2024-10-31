UniversalTermite.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Universal Termite Control
|North Highlands, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Igor Khashchuk
|
University Termite & Pest Control
|Winslow, AZ
|
Industry:
Disinfecting/Pest Services
|
Universal Pest & Termite, Inc.
(757) 502-0200
|Virginia Beach, VA
|
Industry:
Disinfecting/Pest Services
Officers: George Pilkington
|
University Termite & Pest Control
|Sierra Vista, AZ
|
Industry:
Disinfecting/Pest Services
Officers: Martin Segal
|
Universal Pest & Termite Inc
|Chesapeake, VA
|
Industry:
Disinfecting/Pest Services
|
University Termite & Pest
|Tempe, AZ
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Rick Rupkey
|
Universal Pest & Termite
|Chesapeake, VA
|
Industry:
Disinfecting/Pest Services
|
University Termite & Pest Control
|Douglas, AZ
|
Industry:
Disinfecting/Pest Services
Officers: Rick Rupkey
|
University Termite & Pest Control, Inc.
(520) 886-4146
|Tucson, AZ
|
Filed:
Foreign Corporation
Industry: Crops-Planting/Protecting Disinfecting/Pest Services
Officers: Rick Rupkey , Diane Rupkey and 2 others Ryan Horn , Michael Szymanski
|
University Termite & Pest Control, Inc.
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation