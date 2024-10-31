UniversalTransmission.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Universal Transmissions
|Fairview, NJ
|
Industry:
Auto Transmission Repair
Officers: Ron Petruzzello
|
Universal Transmissions
(201) 943-9833
|North Bergen, NJ
|
Industry:
Automotive Services Auto Transmission Repair
Officers: Ron Petruzzello , Shannon McCance and 1 other Ronald Petruzello
|
Universal Transmission
|Columbia, TN
|
Industry:
Auto Transmission Repair
|
Universal Transmissions
(831) 678-1218
|Soledad, CA
|
Industry:
Auto Transmission Repair
Officers: Ruben Crystalinas
|
Universal Transmission
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Universal Transmission Inc
|Rio Rancho, NM
|
Industry:
Auto Transmission Repair
Officers: Hector Gonzalez
|
Universal Transmission Parts, Inc.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Donna C. Guzman , Julio A. Guzman
|
Universal Transmission Specialists
|Arlington Heights, IL
|
Industry:
Auto Transmission Repair
Officers: Michael Defrancesco
|
Aall Universal Transmissions Inc
(631) 582-4585
|Central Islip, NY
|
Industry:
Auto Transmission Repair
Officers: Teresa Trube , Teresa Bernhardt
|
Universal Transmissions Inc
(239) 643-1877
|Naples, FL
|
Industry:
General Auto Repair
Officers: Morrie Walsh , Marty Walsh