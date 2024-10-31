UniversalTurbine.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Universal Turbine Parts, LLC
(334) 361-7853
|Prattville, AL
|
Industry:
Whol Transportation Equipment
Officers: Vernon B. Taylor , Linda Blackmon and 2 others Tammy Timmons , Joel E. Plake
|
Universal Turbine Parts
|Mooresville, NC
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Universal Turbine Group Inc.
|San Jose, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Universal Wind Turbine LLC
|Wildomar, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: Danny Stewart Bechtel , Janine Moretto and 2 others CA1MANUFACTURING , CA1
|
Universal Turbines Group, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jorge B. Garcia , Juan J. Gamarra and 2 others Margarita Uribe , Miguel A. Feraud
|
Universal Turbine Center, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Noel Aguilera , Elizabeth Aguilera
|
Universal Turbine Parts
|Vineland, NJ
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Berni Gale
|
Universal Turbine Energy Systems, Inc.
|Stuart, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Douglas R. Burnham , J. Michael Teets and 1 other Jon Teets