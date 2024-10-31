Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

UniversitiesMedical.com

$4,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,712 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Own UniversitiesMedical.com and establish a powerful online presence for institutions or businesses focusing on medical education and research. This domain name's authority and uniqueness set it apart in the industry.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,712

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About UniversitiesMedical.com

    UniversitiesMedical.com is an ideal choice for educational institutions, medical research organizations, or healthcare businesses. The domain name effectively communicates its purpose, making it easily memorable and recognizable within the industry.

    This domain name allows you to create a professional website with a strong brand identity. It can be used to host websites providing information on medical courses, health research, or medical-related services.

    Why UniversitiesMedical.com?

    UniversitiesMedical.com can significantly impact your business by increasing its online visibility and attracting organic traffic. The relevant keywords within the domain name make it more likely to appear in search results, helping potential customers find you.

    This domain also plays a crucial role in building trust and credibility for your brand. Having a domain that directly relates to your business niche gives an impression of professionalism and expertise.

    Marketability of UniversitiesMedical.com

    UniversitiesMedical.com can provide a competitive edge in various ways. The search engine optimization benefits of the domain name increase your chances of ranking higher in relevant searches, attracting more potential customers.

    Additionally, this domain's marketability extends beyond digital media. It is ideal for use in offline marketing efforts such as print materials, billboards, and other traditional advertising channels.

    Marketability of

    Buy UniversitiesMedical.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UniversitiesMedical.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Universal Medical
    		Brunswick, OH Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: David M. Garnek
    University Medical
    		Brooklyn, NY Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Brigida Diaz , Maxine Orris
    University Medical
    		Laughlin, NV Industry: College/University
    Officers: Linda Fennerty , David Wichman
    University Medical
    		Nelsonville, OH Industry: Health/Allied Services
    University Medical
    		Woodstock, GA Industry: Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
    Officers: Thomas Woltering
    University Medical
    		Brooklyn, NY Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Maxine Orris , Brigida Diaz and 1 other Rosa Espinal
    Universe Medical
    		Stone Mountain, GA Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Gross Derrick
    Universal Medical
    		Brentwood, TN Industry: Health/Allied Services
    University Endocrinologists Upstate Medical University
    		Syracuse, NY Industry: College/University
    Officers: Rachel L. Hopkins , Ryan L. D'Amico
    Universal Medical Corporation
    		Los Angeles, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Jonathan D. Lee