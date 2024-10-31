Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

UniversityDentalHealth.com

$4,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,712 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Welcome to UniversityDentalHealth.com – your premier online destination for comprehensive dental health information and resources from leading universities. Boost your business by connecting students, professionals, and patients with trusted educational content.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,712

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About UniversityDentalHealth.com

    UniversityDentalHealth.com is more than just a domain name; it's an authoritative platform that bridges the gap between dental education and real-world applications. With this domain, you can create a valuable online resource where universities share their research, insights, and expertise, while engaging with students, professionals, and patients.

    Industries such as healthcare providers, educational institutions, and dental suppliers could greatly benefit from this domain. By owning UniversityDentalHealth.com, you can establish a strong online presence, showcase your brand's commitment to excellence, and build trust with potential customers.

    Why UniversityDentalHealth.com?

    UniversityDentalHealth.com has the power to significantly impact your business by driving organic traffic through its educational value and authoritative content. By providing a reliable source of information for students, professionals, and patients, you can attract more visitors to your website.

    This domain can help establish your brand as a thought leader in the dental health industry. By consistently delivering high-quality, up-to-date content, you can build customer trust, loyalty, and credibility.

    Marketability of UniversityDentalHealth.com

    UniversityDentalHealth.com offers several marketing advantages for your business. For instance, it can help you rank higher in search engines due to its educational focus and industry-specific keywords.

    Additionally, the non-digital media applications of this domain are numerous. By partnering with universities or dental organizations, you can leverage their networks and reach a larger audience through print publications, events, and seminars.

    Marketability of

    Buy UniversityDentalHealth.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UniversityDentalHealth.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    University Dental Health Center
    		Davie, FL Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Linda B. Commons
    University Dental Health Services
    (724) 378-1631     		Aliquippa, PA Industry: Dentist's Office
    Officers: Rodney N. Fedorchak
    University Dental Health Services
    (412) 648-9100     		Pittsburgh, PA Industry: Dentist Office
    Officers: Eric Kern , Thomas W. Brawn and 1 other Thomas W. Braun
    University Dental Health Center, Inc.
    		Davie, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Industry: Dental Office
    Officers: Linda B. Commons , Linda Bellomio and 1 other Anthony F. Bellomio
    Dental Health Service of University, P.A.
    		Tampa, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Nathan Tiffenberg