Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

UniversityHealthService.com

$24,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,712 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Welcome to UniversityHealthService.com, your trusted online health platform for educational institutions. This domain name conveys expertise, reliability, and accessibility. Own it and elevate your institution's digital presence.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,712

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About UniversityHealthService.com

    UniversityHealthService.com is an ideal domain name for institutions offering health services. It clearly communicates the nature of your business and targets your specific audience. It sets your institution apart from others by demonstrating a commitment to student health and wellbeing.

    With this domain, you can create a dedicated online health platform for your institution. This can include resources for student health, appointment scheduling, telehealth services, and more. The domain's relevance to the education sector also opens up opportunities for partnerships and collaborations.

    Why UniversityHealthService.com?

    Owning UniversityHealthService.com can significantly benefit your business by driving organic traffic. Search engines prioritize domain names that accurately represent a business and its offerings. This domain's relevance to health services for educational institutions can help attract potential students and their families seeking such resources.

    UniversityHealthService.com can also contribute to establishing a strong brand. It communicates a clear message about the nature of your business, making it more memorable and recognizable to your audience. It can help build trust and loyalty among students and their families by demonstrating your commitment to their health and wellbeing.

    Marketability of UniversityHealthService.com

    UniversityHealthService.com can help you stand out from the competition by clearly communicating the unique value proposition of your business. It allows potential customers to easily understand the services you offer and the benefits they can receive. It can help you rank higher in search engine results due to its relevance and specificity.

    This domain can also be useful in non-digital marketing efforts. For example, it can be featured on print materials, billboards, and other offline advertising. By using a consistent and memorable domain name across all marketing channels, you can build a strong and recognizable brand that attracts and engages potential customers.

    Marketability of

    Buy UniversityHealthService.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UniversityHealthService.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Universal Health Services Incorporated
    		King of Prussia, PA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Larry Pipes
    Universal Health Services, Inc.
    		Hialeah, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Universal Health Services, Inc.
    		Edinburg, TX Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Rachel Escobedo , Joe Rodriguez and 5 others Maria Perez , Leticia Veliz , Linda Cantu , Michael Sauceda , Jona Klassen
    University Health Services, Inc
    (912) 564-9366     		Sylvania, GA Industry: Home Health Care Services
    Officers: Susan Bazemore
    University Health Services, Inc.
    (706) 724-4408     		Augusta, GA Industry: Physical Fitness Facility
    Officers: Judy Colson , Buddy Fatcher and 1 other Billie Jones
    Universal Mental Health Services
    		Raleigh, NC Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    University Health Services, Inc.
    (814) 865-9321     		University Park, PA Industry: Ret Drugs/Sundries
    Officers: Barbara Gallagher , Evan G. Pattishall and 7 others Robert A. Heinbach , Yvonne A. Patterson , Curtis P. Swagler , Patricia Grieb , Shelly Heffner , Lewis P. Logan , Chet Evans
    Universal Health Services, Inc.
    (260) 436-2902     		Fort Wayne, IN Industry: General Hospital Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Deb Jones , Saadat U. Iqbal
    University Health Services, Inc.
    (706) 774-5991     		Augusta, GA Industry: General Medical Hospital
    Officers: Melody Thompson , Robert Taylor
    Universal Mental Health Services
    		Hickory, NC Industry: Services-Misc
    Officers: Brook Phillips