UniversityImaging.com positions you at the forefront of innovation, aligning your institution with advanced imaging technology. A powerful online presence for medical schools or research centers, this domain underscores expertise in the field.
By owning UniversityImaging.com, you can create a centralized hub for all imaging-related information, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing within your institution or industry.
Boosting organic traffic is just one of the numerous benefits. This domain's specificity appeals to search engines, improving your ranking for relevant queries. It also helps establish a strong brand identity in the competitive educational market.
Customer trust and loyalty can be fostered through a memorable and easy-to-remember domain name. UniversityImaging.com instills confidence in potential students or partners, ensuring a positive first impression.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UniversityImaging.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
University Imaging
|Potomac, MD
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Charles Buckley
|
Universal Images
(918) 786-9554
|Grove, OK
|
Industry:
Business Services Mfg Signs/Advertising Specialties
Officers: Brian Mettler , Diane Louinger and 4 others Darryl Bartlett , Buddy Ramsey , Ed West , Deborah L. Ramsey
|
Universal Images
(269) 372-8279
|Kalamazoo, MI
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
|
Imaging Universe
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Industry:
Direct Mail Advertising Services
Officers: Ignacio E. Montero
|
Universal Image
|
Universal Images
|Kalamazoo, MI
|
Industry:
Commercial Photography
Officers: Tanya Hall
|
University Imaging
|Wayne, NJ
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Inwhan Charles Whang , Lynne Sajdan and 5 others Michael O. Duhaney , Steven Festa , Ralph B. Wheeler , Jatin M. Gajarawala , Michael Stienberg
|
University Imaging
(352) 371-5772
|Gainesville, FL
|
Industry:
Photocopying Services
Officers: David W. Meeks
|
University Imaging
|Rochester, NY
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
|
Universal Imaging
|Whitmore Lake, MI
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory
Officers: Phil Young