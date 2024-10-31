Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

UniversityImaging.com

$29,888 USD

Your price with special offer:

$23,910 USD

Take Advantage Of Our Special Limited Time Offer!

BUY NOW AND GET

20%

OFF

We are #1 in Premium Domains

205,712 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
Available For Immediate Purchase
Safe & Secure Transactions
100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
View our Testimonials
Discover UniversityImaging.com – a domain ideal for educational institutions specializing in imaging technologies or medical schools with robust imaging departments. Its clear, concise name resonates with the academic and scientific communities.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,712

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About UniversityImaging.com

    UniversityImaging.com positions you at the forefront of innovation, aligning your institution with advanced imaging technology. A powerful online presence for medical schools or research centers, this domain underscores expertise in the field.

    By owning UniversityImaging.com, you can create a centralized hub for all imaging-related information, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing within your institution or industry.

    Why UniversityImaging.com?

    Boosting organic traffic is just one of the numerous benefits. This domain's specificity appeals to search engines, improving your ranking for relevant queries. It also helps establish a strong brand identity in the competitive educational market.

    Customer trust and loyalty can be fostered through a memorable and easy-to-remember domain name. UniversityImaging.com instills confidence in potential students or partners, ensuring a positive first impression.

    Marketability of UniversityImaging.com

    Marketing efforts become more effective with UniversityImaging.com. The domain's clear meaning can help you target specific audiences through tailored campaigns and reach new potential customers.

    Non-digital media, such as print advertisements or billboards, can easily incorporate this domain name for maximum brand exposure. Additionally, the unique domain may generate buzz and interest in your business.

    Marketability of

    Buy UniversityImaging.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UniversityImaging.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    University Imaging
    		Potomac, MD Industry: College/University
    Officers: Charles Buckley
    Universal Images
    (918) 786-9554     		Grove, OK Industry: Business Services Mfg Signs/Advertising Specialties
    Officers: Brian Mettler , Diane Louinger and 4 others Darryl Bartlett , Buddy Ramsey , Ed West , Deborah L. Ramsey
    Universal Images
    (269) 372-8279     		Kalamazoo, MI Industry: Beauty Shop
    Imaging Universe
    		Fort Lauderdale, FL Industry: Direct Mail Advertising Services
    Officers: Ignacio E. Montero
    Universal Image
    Universal Images
    		Kalamazoo, MI Industry: Commercial Photography
    Officers: Tanya Hall
    University Imaging
    		Wayne, NJ Industry: College/University
    Officers: Inwhan Charles Whang , Lynne Sajdan and 5 others Michael O. Duhaney , Steven Festa , Ralph B. Wheeler , Jatin M. Gajarawala , Michael Stienberg
    University Imaging
    (352) 371-5772     		Gainesville, FL Industry: Photocopying Services
    Officers: David W. Meeks
    University Imaging
    		Rochester, NY Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Universal Imaging
    		Whitmore Lake, MI Industry: Medical Laboratory
    Officers: Phil Young