UniversityLaboratory.com is an ideal domain name for institutions, research centers, or businesses that value knowledge and discovery. Its concise yet descriptive nature instantly communicates a commitment to academia and scientific exploration.
The .com top-level domain adds credibility and professionalism, ensuring your business stands out from competitors with less memorable or confusing domain names. Use UniversityLaboratory.com as the foundation for your website and digital marketing efforts.
UniversityLaboratory.com can positively impact your business by driving organic traffic through search engine optimization (SEO). Relevant keywords in the domain name increase visibility, making it easier for potential customers to find you online.
Additionally, a memorable and descriptive domain name helps establish trust and loyalty among your audience. It plays a crucial role in building a strong brand identity, which is essential for long-term growth and success.
Buy UniversityLaboratory.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UniversityLaboratory.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Universal Laboratories
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Commercial Physical Research
Officers: Len Boikey
|
Universal Laboratories
|Belle Plaine, MN
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
University Pathologists Laboratory
|Baldwinsville, NY
|
Industry:
College/University Testing Laboratory
|
Universal Ophthalmic Laboratories, Inc.
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
|
Universal Dental Laboratory, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Universal Cosmetics Laboratories, Inc.
|Santa Ana, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Universal Laboratories, Inc.
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Universal Orthodontic Laboratory
(562) 908-2929
|Whittier, CA
|
Industry:
Mfg Dental Equipment/Supplies
Officers: Young P. Kim , Daniel Camarena and 4 others Roman Viera , Javier D. Luna , Victoria Goldsmith , Ann Kim
|
Universal Clinical Laboratories, Inc.
|Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Zalman Fellig , Solomon Fellig
|
Universal Laboratory System LLC
|Boynton Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Andreas Papatheodorou