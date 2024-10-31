UniversityMassage.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
University Massage
|Lubbock, TX
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Jim Gatteyl
|
Universal Massage
|Bellevue, WA
|
Industry:
Misc Personal Services
Officers: Michelle D'Angelo
|
University Massage
|Chapel Hill, NC
|
Industry:
Misc Personal Services Entertainer/Entertainment Group Drinking Place
Officers: Ronnie Brodwell , Cheyenne Brodwell
|
Universal Massage
|Orlando, FL
|
Industry:
Misc Personal Services
|
University Massage Therapy
|Moscow, ID
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Morgan Sisson
|
Universal Tanning & Massage, Inc.
|Oakland Park, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Song Cha Kim
|
Universal Massage, Inc.
|Honolulu, HI
|
Industry:
Misc Personal Services
Officers: Adrienne Yamamoto
|
University Massage & Chiropractic
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Anthony Gondesen
|
University Hills Massage
(303) 300-3355
|Denver, CO
|
Industry:
Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
Officers: Danna Lingo
|
Universal Massage Institute, Inc
|Arlington, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Kieu D. Tran , Rose H. Nguyen and 1 other Rose Hong Le