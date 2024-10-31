Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
UniversityMedicalProducts.com distinguishes itself from other domains by its unique focus on medical products developed by reputable educational institutions. This domain name fosters trust and credibility, as it implies a strong connection to academic research and proven scientific knowledge. You can utilize UniversityMedicalProducts.com to create an e-commerce platform, a directory for medical research institutions, or a platform for showcasing innovative medical technologies.
Industries that would benefit from a domain like UniversityMedicalProducts.com include healthcare, pharmaceuticals, medical research, and biotechnology. By owning this domain, you can build a powerful online presence and connect with a diverse audience of healthcare professionals, researchers, and consumers interested in the latest medical advancements.
UniversityMedicalProducts.com can significantly enhance your business's online presence and reach. By owning this domain, your website is more likely to appear in search results related to medical products and educational institutions. This increased visibility can lead to higher organic traffic, which in turn can translate into more leads and sales.
Additionally, a domain like UniversityMedicalProducts.com can contribute to establishing a strong brand identity. By using a domain name that clearly communicates the nature of your business and its connection to academic research, you can build trust and credibility with your audience. This can help you differentiate yourself from competitors and foster customer loyalty.
Buy UniversityMedicalProducts.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UniversityMedicalProducts.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Universal Medical Products, LLC
|Norwalk, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Sale-Medical Products & Ancillary Servic
|
Universal Medical Products Inc
(708) 596-9880
|Hazel Crest, IL
|
Industry:
Whol Medical Equipment/Supplies
Officers: Riaz Haque , Yasmin Akhtar and 1 other Syed R Mohammad Hoq
|
Universal Bio-Medical Products
|San Gabriel, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Universal Medical Products, Inc.
|Fort Myers, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Michael J. Hooper
|
Universal Medical Products, Inc.
|Commerce, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Universal Medical Products
|Galloway, NJ
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Charles Sweeney
|
Universal Medical Products Inc.
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Glenda Kalt
|
Universal Medical Products, Inc
(419) 872-0911
|Perrysburg, OH
|
Industry:
Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
Officers: Jane Smucker , Don Smucker
|
Universal Medical Products
(310) 839-9738
|Culver City, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Exporter of Medical Products
Officers: Badri Gupta
|
Universal Medical Products Inc
(610) 293-1760
|Wayne, PA
|
Industry:
Mfg Rubberized Medical Wraps
Officers: Francis J. Bonner